Community Futures Central Kootenay has launched a plan to help businesses with emergency preparedness.

In 2019 Community Futures worked with communities around the Kootenays to develop and prepare for a disaster, should one strike.

“What we have learned that time to get ready,” says executive director Andrea Wilkey. “Last summer when there were fires in the Slocan Valley we tried to reach out and provide support. They had no capacity to think about this then but now is the time to be thinking about this.

“We saw a water main break on Baker Street, and this plan is applicable to any type of emergency, not just disasters,” Wilkey says. “Those businesses that used the plan, and developed a tool, were that much more prepared as a result.”

“Businesses have a hard time recovering from an economic impact, what this does is helps them ensure that they have systems in place to be communicating with their staff, clients and suppliers and sets up businesses to be in a better position to recover.”

Some local businesses have already completed a preparedness plan. Tanya Finley, owner of Finley’s Bar and Grill, recently completed her continuity plan.

“We are living in a world of uncertain times and being prepared is key,” Finley said. “I find myself feeling a sense of calm since having my business continuity plan ready to go.”

“This plan acts as a grab and go kit,” says Wilkey. It is designed to house all key documents and navigating the process is easy so you can do it at home. And it will be free for the next year, so that is why we are encouraging businesses to take advantage of it.

Business owners can take advantage of a webinar happening on June 15 at noon. To register for the event visit futures.bc.ca/business-continuity/