The man accused of starting the Feb. 21 fire that extensively damaged a low-cost Nelson dental clinic has died.

Nelson police chief Donovan Fisher confirmed the passing of Nicholas Robert Ardito, who was supposed to be in court this week to continue an arraignment hearing.

However, the online court database indicated the five charges against him were “abated” by Crown counsel.

Fisher referred questions around the circumstances of Ardito’s sudden death to the Abbotsford Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the file.

Sgt. Paul Walker said Ardito was found dead in central Abbotsford on July 18. His death isn’t considered suspicious, but Walker said they can’t provide further details.

Ardito, who was born in 1984, faced a total of five charges for crimes police say were committed that day, including deliberately setting the TEETH Community Clinic on fire. Damage was estimated at $100,000 and the Front Street clinic has not been able to reopen.

Ardito was also charged with breaking into the Adventure Hotel and Glass House Optical and causing damage, as well as possessing a knife for a dangerous purpose.