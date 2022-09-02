The BC Wildfire Service has lifted restrictions that limited the public from accessing the area around the Briggs Creek wildfire west of Kaslo.

In a news release, they said the restrictions were rescinded today as the fire behaviour and activity has decreased and firefighting personnel no longer need to keep people out of the area to operate efficiently and safely.

However, they said the Briggs Creek wildfire remains an active worksite, so you should exercise caution at all times while travelling in the area. Officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

The Briggs Creek fire was downgraded last week from a “wildfire of note.” An evacuation alert issued for 14 rural properties was rescinded on Aug. 22.

The lightning-caused fire was last mapped at 2,160 hectares. Its smoke and flames have been very visible from Kaslo.