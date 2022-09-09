The most hotly contested election race in the Regional District of Central Kootenay next month will be in Area E (Rural Nelson), where Ramona Faust is not seeking re-election after serving 14 years.

Four people have stepped forward to replace her: Reggie Goldsbury, who was runner-up in 2018; incumbent Castlegar city councillor Dan Rye; Cheryl Graham; and Landon Veregin, who filed his papers late Friday.

Area F director Tom Newell, who also represents communities near Nelson, will be returned by acclamation, as will Area H (Slocan Valley) director Walter Popoff, Area A (Wynndel/East Shore) director Garry Jackman, Area D (Rural Kaslo) director Aimee Watson, and Area I (Rural Castlegar) director Andy Davidoff.

Teresa Weatherhead will be acclaimed as the new director for Area K (Arrow Lakes), replacing the retiring Paul Peterson, for whom she was alternate for several years.

- Advertisement -

But there’s a three-way race in Area G (Salmo Valley), where longtime incumbent Hans Cunningham faces challengers Anna Bundschuh and Farrell Segall. Segall is an incumbent Salmo village councillor.

There are also races in Area J (Lower Arrow-Columbia) between Henny Hanegraaf and Kim Tassone; Area B (Rural Creston) between incumbent Tanya Wall and Roger Tierney; and Area C (Rural Creston) between incumbent Adam Casemore and Kelly Vandenberghe.