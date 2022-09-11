The areas around the Fry Creek and Monument Creek wildfires are now no-go zones.

The BC Wildfire Service implemented an area restriction for the Fry Creek wildfire today, burning about 15 kilometers north of Kaslo on the east side of Kootenay Lake. The boundaries are depicted on the map below.

In a news release, the service said the restriction “reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place.”

It will remain in place until further notice. Travel is not permitted on Kootenay Joe Forest Service Road.

About 50 properties in Johnsons Landing, Birchdale, and area are on an evacuation alert due to the fire, which has burned about 150 hectares and is now considered a wildfire of note.

On Friday, a similar order was issued for the Monument Creek wildfire, about 17 km north of Nelson. Travel on the Lemon Creek Forest Service Road is allowed, but entering the restricted area (seen on the map below) is prohibited.

That fire sits at 530 hectares.