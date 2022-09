Restrictions on public movement around the Fry Creek wildfire on the east side of Kootenay Lake will be lifted as of noon today.

The BC Wildfire Service says firefighters no longer no longer need to restrict access to operate efficiently and safely.

An evacuation alert for about 50 properties in Johnsons Landing and Birchdale was also cancelled last week.

The fire has burned about 900 hectares since it was discovered Aug. 25. It’s believed to have been started by lightning.