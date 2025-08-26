The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is funding the development of a new rental housing complex in Nakusp.

The project will feature six units with related amenity spaces at 915 Highway 23 North.

Planning and budget work are ongoing, and once complete, the building will be handed over to a local group to operate, according to the trust

“Developing housing in some Basin communities comes with significant challenges, and we’re ready to help overcome them,” said Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust.

“By taking a hands-on role in development, starting in Nakusp, the trust can move projects forward more quickly, strengthen local partnerships and ensure cost-effective, energy-efficient homes are built.”

The Nakusp development is part of a broader push by the trust to expand rental housing across the Columbia Basin.

“Many small or rural communities face growing housing pressures, with limited rental options for low- and moderate-income residents,” said the trust.

“Advancing complex housing projects can be especially challenging in these communities, where limited local resources can slow the delivery of much-needed homes.”

