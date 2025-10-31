Meet Goose! This sweetie pie is this week’s Summit Radio Pet of the Week from the West Kootenay BC SPCA!

If you are looking for a fun, well training dog, look no further. Goose is house, leash and crate trained. He has also lived with dogs, cats and small children making him a match for any family. His favorite things are playing outside and cuddling on the couch. If Goose sounds like the right match for you, please come meet him today. He has so much love to share.

Learn more about adopting Goose here: https://adopt.spca.bc.ca/pets/786690/