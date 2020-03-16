UPDATE: March 16, 2020 (2:00 pm)

Red Mountain Resort, Fernie Alpine Resort and Kimberly Alpine Resort have joined ski hills across Canada in shutting down early.

For the full press releases for each resort, go to the following links.

Kimberly Alpine Resort

Red Mountain Resort

Fernie Alpine Resort

Canada’s largest resorts, including Whistler Backcomb have all cancelled spring skiing, even though it will spell a massive loss of revenue in many hospitality sectors.

March 15, 2020 (11:30 pm)

There will be no spring skiing at White Water Ski Resort this season as management has decided to close three weeks early.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority and with the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have decided to cease operations at Whitewater Ski Resort for the remainder of the season,” WH2O announced on their website Sunday afternoon.

“This has not been an easy decision to make as we strongly believe that disconnecting from technology, exercising outdoors, and enjoying the incredible Kootenay mountain air helps people live healthy lives.”

The ski resort, with a strong international and Nelson presence, said that they have been monitoring the hill leading up to this decision.

But added that it was a “social responsibility’ to close the resort.

For patrons, seasons pass holders or anyone with further questions, White Water asks people to be patient with their guest services team as they say they are anticipating heavy call volumes over the next few days.

With that, their phone number is: 1- 800-666-9420

or email: info@skiwhitewater.com