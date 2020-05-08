In Friday’s Cabinet Committee update, Canada’s top doctor confirmed that 65,399 cases of COVID-19 have been identified nation-wide. Dr. Theresa Tam said a total of 1.03-million Canadians have been tested since March, with last week seeing an average of 26,000 tests done each day.

She also went into detail on how Health Canada knows whether current testing efforts are enough. Tam said the World Health Organization placed an international benchmark for positive test results at 10% or below. She said as long as Canada’s rate remains around 4% as it is now, Canadians can rest assured no new cases are being missed.

Tam defined Health Canada’s testing strategy as one that strikes a delicate balance between casting a wide net across the nation and targeting specific cluster-related areas.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Canadian Heritage gave full details behind the government’s April announcement of a $500-million Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations.

Steven Guilbeault said $198.3-million will be provided to the beneficiaries of arts and culture funding via existing programs, as well as other organizations with demonstrated needs. He added that $72-million will be provided to the sports sector and $53-million to the heritage sector through the emergency component of the Museums Assistance Program.

Guilbeault said another $55-million will be distributed by the Canada Council for the Arts, $3.5-million will be provided for COVID-related projects under the Digital Citizen Initiative, and $115.8-million will be allocated by the Canada Media Fund and Telefilm Canada to support the Canadian audio-visual sector.

Any remaining funds will be assessed and used based on needs, noted Guilbeault.