Health Canada is recalling another five brands of hand sanitizer that contain industrial-grade ethanol. This is in addition to the six recalled last week.

The public health agency said repeated use of the products can cause skin irritation and cracking. The hand sanitizer may also contain other unapproved chemicals said the agency.

Industrial-grade ethanol is not approved for use in hand sanitizer.

If you have these products, Health Canada said residents should phone their local municipality and find how to best dispose of them.

