B.C. health officials have reported 18 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, July 8th, as 3,008 people have contracted the illness so far.

However, B.C’s recovery rate remains high, as 2,660 people or 88.4% of the total cases have fully recovered and 162 cases remain active.

According to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, three more deaths have been attributed to the virus. To date, 186 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Interior Health region is reporting a total of 203 infections in its jurisdiction.

Dix and Henry remind residents to remain cautious to prevent the virus from making a large resurgence here.

“Fewer faces, bigger spaces is the safest approach, because we know crowded, closed spaces where people may be in close contact with each other are higher-risk environments for all of us and need to be avoided at this time,” said the joint statement. “As we have seen in many other locations around the world, one slip can quickly cause a surge in new cases. We have also seen here in B.C. that our foundational rules for safe social interactions help to protect all of us.”