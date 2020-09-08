Vista Radio conducted an interview with B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming on back-to-school.
A number of topics were talked about including:
- How school districts plan to utilize the $242-million in funding announced by the Province
- What the plan is if an outbreak is declared at a school in B.C.
- How students will be appropriately distanced in situations where limited classroom space is available
- The Province’s stance on student testing compared to places like Ontario where it is not mandatory
- How to differentiate flu and COVID-like symptoms if someone is feeling unwell
- The Ministry of Education’s response to the B.C. Ombudsperson’s scathing report on incorrect test scores
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: