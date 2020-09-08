SHARE ON:

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

Vista Radio conducted an interview with B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming on back-to-school.

A number of topics were talked about including:

How school districts plan to utilize the $242-million in funding announced by the Province

What the plan is if an outbreak is declared at a school in B.C.

How students will be appropriately distanced in situations where limited classroom space is available

The Province’s stance on student testing compared to places like Ontario where it is not mandatory

How to differentiate flu and COVID-like symptoms if someone is feeling unwell

The Ministry of Education’s response to the B.C. Ombudsperson’s scathing report on incorrect test scores

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: