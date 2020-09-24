The B.C New Democratic Party selected Brittny Anderson as their Nelson-Creston MLA candidate for the upcoming provincial election.

“I need to ensure that John Horgan’s New Democrats form the next government and lead us through this pandemic.” Anderson told MyNelsonNow.com.

“We cannot afford, especially at this time, to have the Liberals who cut funding to Health care, education and other really critical services.”

Anderson recalled her experience as a student at LV Rogers Secondary School in Nelson, where she waited in line to use the student phone on a day she claimed the B.C Liberals made such cuts.

“I remember being in that line up calling my own family but also watching kids in front of me call home to find out their mom was transferred to Kamloops, their dad had just been laid off,” said Anderson. “It was absolutely horrible, and I don’t want any other kid to face that or any other community to face that.”

MyNelsonNow.com asked Anderson what the focus should be, both during and moving forward from the snap election.

“Right now I think everybody’s focus has to be the pandemic, climate change, and affordability.”

Anderson elaborated, “We know once this pandemic is over, climate change is going to be the biggest thing we face. Not just as a community, but as a global citizen. Also, we need to make sure our communities are affordable. We need people to have good jobs, we need to have our kids graduate from school and then stay in our community.”

The most pressing topic during the 2020 election is undoubtedly COVID-19. Anderson addressed how the B.C handled the pandemic so far.

“I know some of our businesses have had a hard time, but I’m seeing businesses show their true resilience and they’re springing back into full action and they’re serving our communities,” said Anderson.

“I’m also really thankful that John Horgan and Adrian Dix empowered the experts to lead us through this pandemic . Dr. Bonnie Henry, in my opinion, has done an absolutely excellent job, and ensuring our numbers of cases are low and enable the business community to continue to operate. I think it’s because of this very leadership that British Columbians have responded very well. Because we trusted our leadership and we trusted the experts.”

With former Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall stepping down from the race, Anderson said she has what it takes to fill her shoes.

“I am really hard-working. I’m prepared. I’m very driven, and I want to ensure that Nelson-Creston has a really strong, dedicated voice in Victoria that continuously advocates for community needs. I’m also very effective.” Anderson said.

Anderson noted an experience outside of City Council she is proud of. She said when legislation in Ottawa was on the verge of banning outside cannabis agriculture, she and her allies lobbied for outdoor crops.

“We flew out to Ottawa to specifically speak leadership and talked about the need to allow outdoor cannabis,” said Anderson. “When this was being debated in the Senate, they used our information verbatim, and now we have outdoor cannabis.”

The Nelson-based city councillor also touched on how she would serve the entire riding and not just her hometown.

“I actually lived in Creston and I was the Communities first water Smart ambassador, so the [Town of Creston] and the Regional District shared me,” said Anderson.

“I know what it feels like to live in a rural area and when policies are made in Victoria they don’t sometimes feel like they’re for rural communities. I want to make sure the government sees every single topic through a rural lens. I will be fighting for Creston’s needs, I will be fighting for Kaslo’s needs, as much as will be fighting for the needs of Nelson’s residents and for communities throughout the riding.”

As new party candidates are declared, MyNelsonNow.com will give each a profile for the Nelson-Creston riding. B.C votes on October 24.