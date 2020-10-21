Get your online Christmas shopping done early. That’s the message from Canada Post, who’s asking Canadians to shop early this holiday season.

They said the continued shift to online shopping due to COVID-19, on top of the traditional late holiday surge of parcels, could result in significant parcel volumes and overwhelm their capacity.

“We are adding 4,000 extra seasonal employees right across the country, another 1,000 vehicles to our fleet, we’re adding all kinds of equipment for scanning and things like that,” said Jon Hamilton with Canada Post.

Hamilton said they are putting a 2020 Holiday peak season plan into place to try and handle the expected high demand.

The company said they will also be delivering on weekends in many communities and hours at many post offices will be extended over the holidays.