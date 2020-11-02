Quebec Premier Francois Legault described Halloween as a “night of horror” after a stabbing rampage left two people dead and five others injured. All of the victims were in Quebec City.

A 24-year-old Montreal-area man was arrested Sunday in what police suggest was premeditated, random attacks, all in the historic old Quebec section of the City.

Police said the suspect was wearing “medieval clothing” and brandished a sword, arriving in Quebec City “with the intention of doing the most damage possible.”

The man is now facing two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for the ramage that occurred late Halloween night. He was arrested almost three hours after police received the first calls from bystanders.

Police said the suspect apparently threatened to commit a similar act five years ago and was subjected to what they called a “medical intervention.”

Quebec City Police confirmed the unnamed suspect is not linked to any terror group or organization.

*** with files from Norman Jack ***