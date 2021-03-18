The Trail Smoke Eaters will play their inaugural BCHL season in Penticton as part of a three-team pod.

Joining the Smoke Eaters in the pod will be the host Penticton Vees and the team’s new Kootenay rivals, the Cranbrook Bucks.

The BCHL is expected to release its full season schedule in the coming weeks. The season is slated to begin the first week of April.

According to the B.C. Government, the BCHL has approval for five pods to conduct their season. The Province said those pods will be in Penticton, Coquitlam, Chilliwack, Vernon, and Port Alberni.

“Sports are important for young people’s development and we understand how hard the time away from friends and teammates has been,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I know that Dr. Henry and her team are working hard to determine how to safely return more leagues back to the field of play this spring.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in countless ways. To keep each other safe, we have had to limit activities that are fundamental to our normal way of life,” said Premier John Horgan. “While we are not out of the woods yet, there is hope on the horizon and we are now ready to, gradually and safely, resume some of these activities. That includes getting young people back on the ice this season.”