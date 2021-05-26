Salmo RCMP is investigating a report of an attempted break and enter by three masked suspects.

Early Tuesday morning, RCMP responded to the 5100-block of Highway 3 in Salmo where police said there was an attempted violent break and enter. According to officers, three masked individuals showed up and allegedly smashed a number of windows of the house.

“Although the unknown suspects ultimately did not enter inside the home, they were seen in possession of firearms, which were allegedly pointed at occupants inside at the time,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District. “Police have examined the scene for physical evidence, and have been canvassing the area for witnesses or video surveillance footage.”

Salmo RCMP has yet to identify the suspects but believes they have fled westbound on Highway 3, towards the Trail and Castlegar area.

If anyone witnessed the incident or knows of any information, officers ask the public to contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.