Nelson is already seeing a healthy start to building and construction in 2022, outpacing the value of building last year.

Building permit statistics from the city show 35 permits have been issued in the first quarter of this year for just over $8.6 million in construction.

The number of permits is down in the first three months at 35 compared to 54 in 2021. But the overall value of that construction is up about 29 per cent.

That’s partly due to a single permit issued in February for $5.6 million to build condominiums at 266 Baker Street.

There have been 22 dwelling units created so far this year, with 13 single family homes, laneway houses or secondary suites and nine multi-unit buildings.

More people have been doing renovations or putting additions on their homes with 20 permits issued between January and March for $781,000 in work.

Nelson saw 231 permits issued in 2021 for $34.3 million in construction.