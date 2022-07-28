- Advertisement -

You’ll pay a little more to use the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s rec facilities starting Sept. 6.

The board has approved a 3.7 per cent increase to all user and rental fees at the Castlegar and District Community Complex, Creston and District Community Complex, Nelson and District Community Complex and Salmo and Area G Recreation.

The increase matches BC’s cost of living index increase.

RDCK recreation services are funded through a combination of user fees and taxation.