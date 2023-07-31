Anglers in the Kootenays can only fish until 2 p.m. under new restrictions.

The province said it’s to help protect fish from the effects of warm water later in the day.

The order applies to Michel Creek, Morrissey Creek, Lizard Creek, Coal Creek, Sand Creek and the lower St. Mary’s River.

In the East Kootenay, it also includes the Goat River, Gold Creek, Cultus Creek, Joseph Creek, Kitchener Creek and Summit Creek.

- Advertisement -

In the West Kootenay, it also includes Beaver Creek, Pend d’Oreille River, tributaries behind Waneta Dam and Seven Mile Dam, plus the Salmo River and tributaries.

Fishing will be banned from 2 p.m. until midnight every day from July 31 to Sept. 10.

Provincial officials said water temperatures are peaking at about 20 degrees Celsius in the afternoon to evening, which can be lethal to fish caught.

The province said the restrictions could be rescinded earlier if temperatures cool sufficiently.