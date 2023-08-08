The Southeast Fire Centre says it saw an increased in lightning-caused fire activity over the long weekend, particularly around Kootenay Lake.

Twenty-nine fires have been sparked since Saturday, bringing to a total of 77 wildfires in the Kootenay-Boundary.

In a news release, it said ground crews and aviation resources are responding to new incidents throughout the fire centre, though there is a concentration of high elevation targets located in the West Kootenay.

None of these wildfires are threatening structures or infrastructure.

Ground crews that are being deployed to new wildfires include initial attack, rappel, and unit crews.

Airtankers, including skimmers, and helicopters are working together to cool and slow fire growth ahead of ground crews; as well as delivering personnel and equipment on priority areas of fires as required. Aviation resources will be using bodies of water in and around the West Kootenay, so you’re asked to stay out of their way.

The fires include:



Sandy Creek



Originated approximately seven kilometres southwest of Nelson on the south side of the Kootenay River. Is it estimated at 0.015 hectares.

West Kokanee Creek



Originated approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Nelson on the north side of the Kootenay River. It is estimated at 50 hectares.

Kokanee Creek



Originated approximately 18 kilometres northeast of Nelson on the north side of the Kootenay River. It is estimated at 0.1 hectares.

Redfish Creek

Originated approximately 24 kilometres north of Nelson on the north side of the Kootenay River. It is estimated at 0.01 hectares.

LaFrance Creek



Originated approximately 13.5 kilometres southeast of Crawford Bay on the east side of Kootenay Lake. It is estimated at 0.3 hectares.

Since April 1, there have been 211 fires in the Southeast Fire Centre, 82 per cent of which are lightning-caused.

Category 1 campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited.