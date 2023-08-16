The Columbia Basin Trust is looking for your feedback on its draft management plan.

CBT officials said public input will go into the final version of the plan, which will guide the Trust’s future activities.

The draft reflects the feedback received from Basin residents and CBT’s recent community engagement process.

“It has been incredible to have residents come together as one region to celebrate the Basin, and to reconnect both with the Trust and with their friends and neighbours,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were able to come together in a way that was not possible for much of the past few years, and I am grateful to residents for taking the time to share their hopes for the future of this Basin.”

“We now invite residents to review our draft plan and share any thoughts before we move to finalize the plan later this year.”

CBT officials said the plan includes broad reflections of residents’ desires while remaining flexible for a changing future.

You can read a digital version of the plan through th link below, or request a physical copy by contacting call 1-800-505-8998 or [email protected].

The Trust is taking feedback on the draft plan until Sept 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT or 5:30 p.m. MT.

“The Trust will use the feedback to refine the Plan, and then aims to share the finalized Plan with the public in early 2024,” said CBT officials.