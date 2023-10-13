Access to the west parking lot of the Chahko Mika Mall in Nelson will be unavailable to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians until Halloween.

In a media release sent Thursday afternoon, the city informed the community of the road closure that started on Tuesday.

They said the closure is necessary for Culos Development to install winter, storm and sanitary services for the first phase of the 85-unit townhouse project being constructed on the former Kutenai Landing site.

Significant vehicle congestion is expected between 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, specifically west of the Prestige parking lot, until the project wraps up.

Mall access is being detoured through Cedar or Poplar streets.