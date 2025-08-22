Subscribe to Local News
This is a photo of Grohman Narrows wastewater treatment plant in Nelson
Grohman Narrows wastewater treatment plant (Photo supplied by the City of Nelson, courtesy of Matthew Miles Photo's)
City of Nelson
City of Nelson applies for $7M to replace failing sewer line

Storrm Lennie
Storrm Lennie

The City of Nelson is seeking $7 million through the Union of B.C. Municipalities Strategic Priorities Fund to replace the Grohman Narrows wastewater treatment plant force main.

The fund is administered through the Canada Community-Building Fund and supports capital costs and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Council approved the grant application Aug. 19 for the maximum funding amount of $7 million.

The project is estimated to cost $11,615,550. If the grant application is successful, the city will cover the remaining $4,615,550 through its wastewater utility reserves.

A civic document said the marine force main that carries untreated sewage to Grohman Narrows is leaking and discharging into the Kootenay River.

The leaks are caused by corrosion in the steel pipe, which is more than 50 years old, the document said.

“We’ll be a strong application,” said CAO Kevin Cormack.

Storrm began her journalism career in the Kootenays, joining Vista Radio in 2022. Originally from Red Deer, Alta., she now calls Nelson home and brings her passion for politics and community to her reporting.

