The City of Nelson is seeking $7 million through the Union of B.C. Municipalities Strategic Priorities Fund to replace the Grohman Narrows wastewater treatment plant force main.

The fund is administered through the Canada Community-Building Fund and supports capital costs and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Council approved the grant application Aug. 19 for the maximum funding amount of $7 million.

The project is estimated to cost $11,615,550. If the grant application is successful, the city will cover the remaining $4,615,550 through its wastewater utility reserves.

A civic document said the marine force main that carries untreated sewage to Grohman Narrows is leaking and discharging into the Kootenay River.

The leaks are caused by corrosion in the steel pipe, which is more than 50 years old, the document said.

“We’ll be a strong application,” said CAO Kevin Cormack.

