Affordable housing complexes across the Columbia Basin are set to receive upgrades aimed at improving comfort, accessibility and emergency preparedness, through nearly $3.3 million in new funding from Columbia Basin Trust.

The investment will support non-profit housing providers and community organizations in 17 communities, financing projects that range from installing backup power systems to adding outdoor recreation areas and new furnishings for shared spaces.

“When we’re at home, we all want to feel comfortable and secure,” said Ulli Mueller, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “These projects will help people feel supported and connected in their homes and communities, while backup power systems will bring peace of mind by keeping essential services running during outages.”

The Trust said upgrades will include accessible appliances, new furniture, gazebos, barbecues and patio seating, as well as equipment to promote physical activity and social gatherings. In some communities, the funding will also help prepare buildings to remain functional during power outages.

In Salmo, the Salmo Senior Citizens Housing Society plans to install a 150-kilowatt backup generator at Salmo Seniors Villa, ensuring power remains available to all 24 suites during an outage.

“This new generator is a real benefit for us,” said Bonnie Cassar, chair of the housing society. “It’s quite amazing that it will power all 24 units, as we had thought we would only be able to back up our meeting room in case of an emergency. This is so much better for our residents who have mobility issues — they can remain safely in their apartments.”

In Creston, the Creston Trinity Housing Society will use a livability grant to improve accessibility at Catalpa Apartments, a 19-unit complex for people 55 and older.

“Many of the residents living at Catalpa Apartments are mobility challenged,” said James Gates, operations manager for the Creston Valley Non-Profit Housing Collective. “The front-load washer and dryer purchased through this grant will provide them with easier access for their laundry needs.”

In Fernie, Tom Uphill Manor — operated by the Fernie Family Housing Society — will purchase outdoor exercise equipment for its 27-unit independent living facility serving seniors and people with disabilities.

“The new outdoor equipment will provide many benefits, like better balance, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness, which can reduce the risk of falls,” said Sheila Sherburne, general manager of the Fernie Family Housing Society. “It will also support residents’ mental and social well-being by reducing stress and anxiety, combating loneliness and providing opportunities for community involvement.”

Columbia Basin Trust said the projects are part of its ongoing work to improve housing quality and community resilience across the region.

