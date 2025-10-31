Speeding and rule-breaking e-bike users continue to be a growing concern in Nelson.

At this month’s Nelson Police Board meeting, community safety officer Emily Taburiaux said e-bike safety has been a recurring issue in community feedback.

“There is definitely a concern over the e-bikes in town,” said Taburiaux.

“I have had feedback on concerns for speed and just how many bikes we have currently in town.”

In response to this feedback, Taburiaux issued communication on behalf of the department regarding e-bike use and rules.

She also visited local schools to speak with staff and students about e-bike use on school grounds, where motorized bikes are prohibited.

Board members noted ongoing problems with riders ignoring stop signs and incorrect use of crosswalks, suggesting it is not only the youth who are failing to follow the rules.

“As I was coming up here and some lady on an e-bike just was like, ‘Stop sign? That’s just a suggestion, right?’ and pulled right out in front of me,” said Devon Caron. “So we can talk about kids, but there’s just as many idiot grown-ups out there.”

Chief Donovan Fisher also noted that it is illegal to ride any bike through crosswalks, but people seem to ignore that rule too.

“Some do think that if they’re riding their bike in the crosswalk, they have the right of way, even though they went through the stop sign. But you’re not really allowed to ride your bike through the crosswalk at all,” said Fisher.

On a positive note, Taburiaux said helmet use is on the rise.

