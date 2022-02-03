Provincial officials said 34 per cent of Canadian athletes competing in the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing have deep ties to B.C.

This continues the trend from the Summer Olympics in Tokyo where British Columbian-connected athletes contributed 50 per cent of Team Canada’s medals.

“We are immensely proud that B.C. athletes will be representing our country as part of Team Canada. There are 74 athletes with deep roots in B.C. who have been training their whole lives to get to this point,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and Ravi Kahlon, a two-time Olympian and Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation in a joint statement.

“Their sacrifices and ability to overcome challenges will inspire future generations. Qualifying for these games is already an incredible feat.”

The opening ceremony is tomorrow, although some events have already begun.

“On behalf of Premier John Horgan and our entire government, congratulations to Team Canada. We are incredibly proud of each Olympian and Paralympian, especially those with a B.C. connection. We join British Columbians province-wide who will be cheering you on. We wish you all the best for a safe and successful Games as you strive for the podium.”

Three Invermere skiers will be competing at the games and Cranbrook Bucks co-owner Adam Cracknell is on the men’s hockey roster.