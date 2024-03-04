Trail RCMP reportedly removed two street racers from the roads last week.

On Thursday, around 9:30 p.m., two vehicles were allegedly caught street racing eastbound on Victoria Street.

The two drivers, a 24-year-old female from Nelson in a 2006 Subaru Outback, and a 29-year-old male from Castlegar in a 2016 Audi, were believed to be speeding over 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Upon being stopped by the police, the woman reportedly admitted to racing the other car, while the male driver admitted to speeding.

Both drivers were detained roadside, with their vehicles impounded for up to 7 days.

The 29-year-old Castlegar man received a $138 fine for speeding, and the female received $845 in fines for speeding, failing to display her ‘N,’ and not having insurance.

The Trail detachment reminds motorists that an officer can impound a vehicle if there are reasonable grounds to believe it was being driven on a highway in a race.

Racing is defined as outdistancing or attempting to outdistance one or more other motor vehicles, preventing or attempting to prevent other vehicles from passing and driving at excessive speeds to attempt to arrive at a given destination ahead of other vehicles.

“The drivers are responsible for the cost of the tow and impound fee, and any other associated costs,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Street racing is a very dangerous and can be a very expensive endeavor.”

Trail RCMP officers save life of distraught woman

Trail RCMP commends the quick thinking of one of its officers, preventing a tragedy when responding to reports of a distraught woman on the Victoria Street Bridge.

Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, an officer quickly responded to reports of a 33-year-old woman in distress on the bridge.

The woman was located holding onto the outside of the pedestrian deck railing. The officer was able to get close enough to physically prevent her from falling and convinced her to climb back over the railing and return to safety.

Although apparently uninjured, the RCMP officer transported the woman to a local hospital for any medical treatment she might require.

“Thanks to this officer for his quick thinking and action which prevented a tragedy,” said Sgt. Wicentowich.

Local resident looking to smoke out a thief

An ashtray thief has a local resident and Trail RCMP officers on the lookout.

In the early morning on Thursday, officers received a report that a can of cigarette butts, an ashtray, and a snow shovel had been stolen from a porch of a residence in the 2000 block of Sixth Ave.

The woman who made the report said that this was the fifth ashtray stolen from her porch this month.

The officer recommended she secure anything she considered valuable inside her residence and provided some additional security recommendations for her property.

“Inflation has really caught up with everyone,” said Sgt. Wicentowich.