In the Kootenay region, the investment will support two projects connecting 310 homes with faster broadband internet speeds by 2026.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson stated on Monday that the investment will unlock new possibilities for residents on Kootenay Lake.

“Faster and more reliable internet access will make a big difference for people in these communities. Completing a degree online, starting a small business, or getting a great remote job will all be within reach for these residents, helping strengthen our community and local economy.”

The first project aims to connect 48 homes in Johnsons Landing, Kaslo, and Riondel with high-speed internet by December, supported by $99,141 in funding.

The second project, scheduled for completion by December 2026, will allocate $427,382 of the funding to connect 262 homes in Ainsworth Hot Springs, Argenta, Cooper Creek, Howser, Kaslo, Lardeau, Meadow Creek, and Shutty Bench.