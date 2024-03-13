The fire occurred on the site where a 125-unit senior living complex is currently being constructed.

On Tuesday morning at 7:50 a.m., the Nelson Police Department and Nelson Fire Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire inside a secured construction site in the 600 Block of Vernon Street.

A press release from Nelson Police stated that when crews arrived on the scene, they found two Nelson residents inside the site, burning a campfire and causing damage to the structure.

As a result, the pair were arrested and released on an undertaking. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jun. 4.

The police department said it will be recommending charges of mischief under $5,000.