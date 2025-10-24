This week’s Summit Radio Pet of the Week is Bunny! He’s at the BC SPCA in Castlegar, and here’s all you need to know about if he’s the right fit for you!

Bunny is a charming young boy is ready to find his forever home! At just 1 year old, he’s already full of personality and loves to entertain. Neutered and healthy, he’s looking for a place where he can shine as the only pet – he truly thrives in a solo space where he can be the center of attention.

Whether he’s chasing toys, exploring his surroundings, or just lounging in a sunny spot, he brings energy and charm to every moment. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind companion with tons of character, this guy is your match. Learn more about him here: https://adopt.spca.bc.ca/pets/784766/