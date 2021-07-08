After further investigation of the fire that took place under the Old Trail Bridge on May 25th, Trail and Greater District RCMP have formally charged one woman.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by a 49-year-old woman from Trail, BC,” said Trail RCMP. “The woman was arrested and released at the time by Trail officers.”

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Crown Counsel for the Trail area approved the charge of Arson (Section 434 of the Criminal Code of Canada) and the woman is set to appear in the Rossland Courthouse on July 22, 2021

